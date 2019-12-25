Each Christmas Eve our grandma’s home was filled with family. We all knew what the next day was and waited anxiously.
The house smelled like a juniper, her Christmas tree of choice. She would always hug and kiss us. How I loved to hear her voice.
Grandma hung her Christmas stockings high up on a wire. She said, “The mantle is too warm. They might just catch on fire.”
We opened presents, feasted, and then we sang a Christmas song. The special night was here that we had waited all year long.
Grandma told us Santa Claus would soon be on his way. Rudolph and the other reindeer pulled the toy-filled sleigh.
Then Grandma said, “Do you know why we have a Christmas day? It’s the birthday of our Savior, who was born so far away.”
She talked about the little child and of his humble birth. Then told us how the angels sang of love and peace on earth.
I loved to hear my grandma tell the story every year. I know why there is Christmas ‘cuz she made it very clear.
Those Christmas Eves were years ago. I’ve grandkids of my own. But I’ll cherish all those memories, no matter how I’ve grown.
We buy our children Christmas gifts, but really of what worth? Maybe we should ask their grandma, “Teach them of His birth.”
From our family we send wishes for a Christmas of good cheer. Let’s resolve to make the next twelve months the very best New Year
