Each bite was filled with cinnamon and talk about the glaze. Ain’t tasted any better in this cowboy’s longest days.
I can’t forget the walnuts. There were more than just a few. My salivary glands went wild each time I chomped a chew.
I shoved the last bite in my mouth. The rolls were jumbo big. I wondered, “Should I grab one more? I’d be a doggone pig.”
But then the thought of bathroom scales; I quickly changed my mind. ‘Cuz when I weighed, they spinned so fast I thought they might unwind.
So, I visited the doctor ‘bout my issue with the eats. He said, “You needn’t worry friend. Just stay away from sweets.”
I’ve never been in prison, but it seems the same to me. You might as well just lock me up. No sweets! I sure ain’t free.
My wife interrogated me. She’s worried about my weight. I told her that a candy bar was all that I had ate.
I promised I would not add to my confectionary toll. But I didn’t say a word about a Boondocks’cinnamon roll.
It must have been last Saturday. I drove down to the mail. I flew past Boondocks’ tempting sign. “Cinnamon rolls for sale.”
I conjured up a good excuse to purchase one or two. They are our next-door neighbors. It’s the neighborly thing to do.
I counted out the change then bought my precious cinnamon roll. So, when it comes to Boondocks, well, I lack the self-control.
I hurried out to my old truck. This roll would make my day. And there my wife was waiting. Caught red handed, you could say.
I knew that I was guilty. Would the roll cause us to fight? But then she smiled, I heard her say, “Ya got an extra bite?”
