I wear my Covid mask to cover up my nasal spray. This doggone, dang pandemic is a nuisance, you might say.

But one thing I’ve discovered while I’m wearin’ this here mask. My friends don’t shy away. For sure a monumental task.

We carry on our conversations standin’ right up close. No more a backin’ up and lookin’ like they’re comatose.

It’s nice to have a friend or two I don’t put half to death, from breathin’ in the toxic air of horrible bad breath.

This blasted mask protects me from a two-week quarantine. But now I’m breathin’ fumes worse than the hottest June latrine.

I find myself a gaggin’ while I’m breathin’ in my air. It’s enough to drive you crazy. Puts a body in despair.

Imagine all the germs I manufacture by myself. Heck, I accidentally dropped my mask. It crawled off by itself.

So, I made a life’s decision. Where it came from heaven knows. I’d drive on down to Merkle’s. No more halitosis woes.

I was standing at the counter with a basket full of pills. I’d grabbed a jug of Listerine, a cure for bad breath ills.

Well, the busy-body clerk yelled out, “You drinkin’ this here stuff?” So, I blew her one long terrible, intoxicatin’ puff.

I swear her eyes glazed over. She was dizzy in the head. I tossed her Twenty, ran like #@%% before she ended dead.

Now my breath is minty. I can breathe behind my shield. I’m toutin’ my discovery. Thank heaven I’ve been healed!

So, if you’re strugglin’ with your mask. Please take my words to heart. A bottle full of garglin’might just be your place to start.

