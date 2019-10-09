by Bryce Angell
To say your word is worth the paper that it’s written on, requires the most integrity. It seems those days are gone.
When I grew up a promise with a handshake closed the deal. We didn’t need a witness with his signature and seal.
But time has changed us for the worst. We fudge a little there. And even though with promise we can say it wasn’t fair.
We’ll talk to our attorney. He will spew out his advice. Then we’ll stick it to our neighbor. Are we men or are we mice?
I won’t forget the time when two old ranchers exchanged land. They promised with a handshake. Something we don’t understand.
And later on, some forty years, both ranchers passed away. The lawyers poked their nose in and it’s still a mess today.
My father taught me, “Keep your promise. Show integrity. You’ll dang sure earn the name if you’re one crooked SOB.
“And when your handshake causes you to lose a little cash. Remember ‘bout your promise. Then your name no one can bash.
“Don’t forget the little guy. We tend to overlook. Keep your promise and your handshake. He won’t feel like he’s been took.”
His words hit harder than a first time punched in bloody nose. Or when I yelled at Mom. She spanked me with the garden hose.
So, when I shake a fellar’s hand I think of Dad’s good name. I’ve made a promise that I’ll keep a good name just the same.
And when I go to bed at night there’s one thing I don’t fear. ‘Cuz I don’t mind what I’m seeing as I look square in the mirror.
