I watched the final curtain call. I knew that I’d been blessed. I’d spent a perfect evening of country at its best.
That night in the assembly hall, where cowboys would perform, I felt an air of country charm. The welcome there was warm.
When all at once our country’s flag was marched up to the stage. We stood and took our hats off; even those of younger age.
We gave respect to our great flag and showed our true alliance. Then all proclaimed those famous words. The Pledge of Allegiance.
The program could have ended there. I’d felt my feelings swell. But the entertainers made the night. They sang and spoke so well.
Some of the cowboys played guitar and sang a song or two. And some recited poetry of cowboys they’d once knew.
The emcees handed down their jokes and sang a cowboy song. They both knew how to run a show and moved it right along.
The cowboys and the cowgirls all had honed their talents well. They knew what they were doing and it wasn’t hard to tell.
And when the night was over I reflected on the show. The cowboy way is still alive, much more than most would know.
I must confess how proud this cowboy program made me feel. We live here in this country where our freedoms are for real.
We enjoyed a country evening and we showed our flag respect. And no one in the room was there to keep us all in-check.
Let’s remember just how blessed we are to live in this great land. And yes, the cowboy still exists, from his indelible brand.
So next year when this cowboy program comes back into town. Let’s see if we can fill the seats. Don’t let those cowboys down!
