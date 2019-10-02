Teton County Commissioners handily passed a proposal to increase out-of-county tipping fees and place a fee on recycled materials, a first of its kind in Teton County.
Democrats Bob Heneage and Cindy Riegel passed the proposal while Republican Commissioner Harley Wilcox was not present at the Monday public hearing.
Using the Teton County, Wyoming model, the Teton County Solid Waste Department asked the commissioner to consider an increase for out-of-county users particularly for landfill bound waste, which will increase to $54/ton. Other increases include construction and demolition waste increasing by $106/ton (currently $15 a ton) for out-of-county users and yard waste by $68/ton.
Earlier this year, Teton County, Wyoming encouraged Teton County, Idaho to raise their tipping fees on out-of-county users just as they encouraged Sublette County, Wyoming to do the same in an effort to discourage Jackson developers from dumping in Sublette.
These increases do not pertain to Alta, Wyoming users who have an agreement with Teton County, Idaho and pay solid waste taxes to use the transfer station. Members of the Alta Solid Waste Committee spoke in favor of the increases at Monday’s meeting specifically for charging Jackson users a higher fee to deter shipping waste over Teton Pass to Idaho.
In addition to out-of-county fee increases, Teton County commissioners agreed to place a $2 fee on recyclable materials including plastics, metals, aluminum, paper and cardboard. The new fee will eliminate the courtesy 350 pounds of sorted waste that is provided to customers. Everyone who dumps garbage at the transfer station will still be assessed a minimum of $5 should this new proposal pass.
Traditionally, Teton County Transfer Station users have enjoyed free recycling and up to 350 pounds of courtesy sorted materials since the inception of the program in the late 1990s. Recycling brings in revenue from sales of sorted materials, particularly with aluminum and metal materials, and diverts the waste from the landfill, which is a cost savings to the county.
Iris Saxer, executive director for the non profit Teton Valley Community Recycling spoke in favor of the proposal adding that the $2 recycling fee was reasonable.
Teton County Solid Waste Supervisor Saul Varela said last week to the Teton Valley News, that he’s been asking for these rate increases for the last seven years. He said out-of-county users place a particular burden on the transfer station with many of those users dumping commercial construction and demolition waste in Teton County, Idaho because the county’s rates are so low compared to surrounding counties.
Varela said the ever-changing recycling markets as well as processing costs continue to put pressure on the transfer station.
But with soggy recycling markets and increase in recycling materials, Varela continued to see a need to initiate a fee.
Heneage made the motion to accept the proposed fees and the motion passed 2-0.
