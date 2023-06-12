In the print version of June 7, 2023 TVN Edition, the story “Victor launches new website” incorrectly stated the name of Caldera Creative and misspelled the name of the owner, Lane Valiante.

Valiante built the company Caldera Creative with a focus on giving the community in Teton Valley high quality design and creativity with her local team of seven.

