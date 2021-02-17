Teton Valley Health did not receive its shipment of Covid vaccines this week because of winter weather impacting other parts of the country. That means tomorrow's vaccination clinic, sponsored by Teton Valley partners, has been moved to Feb. 26.
TVH is in the process of notifying the 80 people who had appointments scheduled for Feb. 18 that the clinic has been canceled. Instead, 160 people (or possibly more, depending on how many doses TVH receives next week) will be vaccinated next Friday.
Cities and counties across the country are seeing delays in vaccine shipments, CNN reported today.
"Most people are understanding," TVH CEO Keith Gnagey said. "Some are frustrated, but they understand, and most opted to reschedule for next week."
Seniors 65 or older who have not yet scheduled an appointment and wish to sign up for the next available clinic can call (208) 716-0063 on Monday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m.