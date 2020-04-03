On April 2, the valley's three city councils and county commissioners from Idaho and Wyoming received a letter from the organization Valley Advocates for Responsible Development requesting that they consider putting planning and zoning applications on hold until the COVID-19 pandemic passes.
VARD cited the actions of other governments around the state, including Bonner County, Pocatello, Ketchum, and Hailey. The City of Boise put out a public order on March 17 cancelling lower level board and commission meetings indefinitely, and Ada County voted on March 31 to suspend all public hearings until at least the end of April.
"It's tone deaf to hold public hearings on big development applications," VARD executive director Shawn Hill told the Teton Valley News. "We're all on lockdown and the public is not in the right headspace to engage on larger projects. There's no reason the cities and county can't hold off."
Remote meetings are permitted under the declared state of emergency in the county, state, and country, and the requirements for public noticing haven't changed. Notices of public hearings are printed in the newspaper two times before a meeting and members of the community are encouraged to submit public comment in writing before meetings.
Earlier this week Hill sent an email to the Driggs City Council requesting they not hold a remote public hearing on March 31 regarding the annexation and rezone of a property south of town. The mayor of Driggs informed Hill that the city can't "arbitrarily hold up an application without putting the city at risk."
The Driggs council members ultimately decided to continue that hearing to April 7 after the TVN alerted city staff that instructions for online access to the meeting platform, Zoom, hadn't been posted far enough in advance. Instructions for participation in remote meetings are now available on the Driggs website. The Tetonia Planning and Zoning Commission is holding a virtual public hearing on April 6 and the City of Victor has a virtual meeting scheduled for April 8.
"We saw how Driggs really gave it the college try," Hill said. "But there are people who don't have access to Zoom or don't know that meetings are happening. With all the headaches associated with online meetings, there's no point."
In its letter, VARD requested that Driggs and Victor direct more of their attention to updating their comprehensive plans, and the county to updating its land development code.
"There's a lot of long term projects that have fallen to the wayside because of development activity," Hill said. "Now the governments have time to do that legwork if they're not holding public hearings. They shouldn't be doing extensive public engagement right now but there's a lot of research and analysis that can be done and presented when the pandemic passes."
Teton County Commissioner Harley Wilcox told the TVN he's concerned that the new land development code will be pushed through without public input, and that people with small applications already in the pipeline (like the four two-lot subdivision applications scheduled for county P&Z public hearings in April) will have to shift to meet new regulations.
"It seems like a double standard," Wilcox said about pausing public hearings but continuing with long-range planning. He has told his fellow commissioners several times that he feels the code steering committee doesn't represent the larger community. The committee is made up of two P&Z commissioners, one county commissioner, county planning staff, and project consultants.
There is one thing that Hill and Wilcox agree on: the new county land development code probably won't be adopted by the original July deadline.
"It's just not going to happen," Hill said. "The county shouldn't come out with a final product, but instead use this time to present a lot of good tangible alternatives that are accessible to the public. This is an opportunity for the county to enhance its communication efforts and spend time packaging the code for the public."
