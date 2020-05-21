We are excited to announce that Valley of the Tetons Library will open by appointment starting June 1st.
ALL HOURS AND PROCEDURES ARE TENTATIVE AT THIS TIME AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE. We are starting out with limited services and some new requirements in an effort to protect our patrons and our staff. Over time we hope to loosen these restrictions and expand our services.
Procedures are as follows:
The library will be accessible by individual appointment only, in half-hour blocks (up to 1 hour total). Families may make appointments, but the library will be limited to one family at a time (with no other appointments at the same time).
The time slots are half an hour, but your actual time in the library may be up to 15 minutes less to allow for cleaning between appointments.
Appointments can be scheduled up to one week in advance.
For the first week each patron will be limited to one appointment per library location while we assess demand.
Monday Appointments will be reserved for At-risk patrons.
Appointments will not be available during curbside hours and during dedicated lunch/cleaning times.
While in the library, patrons will be required to sanitize their hands and wear a mask or other face covering, and library staff may check patron temperature with a no-contact thermometer.
We will keep a temporary record of these appointments in case of infection related to the facility (staff or patrons) so we can notify patrons that they may have been exposed to Coronavirus.
We thank you for your cooperation. We are doing our best to provide you with services and maintain the safety of the community in these uncertain times. If there is any confirmed case of Coronavirus associated with the library, services could be halted for a few days for a deep clean. Also, should the community situation take a turn for the worse, we may have to temporarily take a step back in services provided. Thank you for your patience.
