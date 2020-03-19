Including one test from individual who was in close connect positive patient
In press release this evening from Teton County, Teton Valley Health is reporting that of the three COVID-19 tests overnighted this week, all were confirmed negative for the virus.
This includes a test performed on a person who had close contact with the first Teton County patient.
To date, there are no other confirmed positive cases in Teton County, Idaho. Total number of confirmed cases in Idaho is now at 23 as of Thursday, March 19. South Central Public Health District has confirmed 12 new cases of novel coronavirus in Blaine County due to community spread.
Blaine County currently has a total of 17 individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Community spread means at least one person has been infected with the virus in an area who is not sure how or where they became infected. The individual under investigation did not travel and had no identified contact with another person with COVID-19. Public Health officials expect more confirmed cases in the community.
“It no longer matters where it started, this virus is now in our community. It is important that we take precautions to slow the spread and protect the most vulnerable among us,” said Logan Hudson, SCPHD Public Health Division Administrator earlier today in a press release. “We urge residents to follow public health recommendations to stay home as much as possible to help protect themselves and their communities.”
To slow the spread of the virus, please take the following recommended actions:
Work or engage in schooling from home whenever possible.
Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.
Avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts where social distancing is not achievable; instead use drive-thru, pickup or delivery options.
Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits.
Cancel visits to nursing homes, retirement, and long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.
Please refer to https://phd5.idaho.gov/coronavirus for the latest local numbers and https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/ for Idaho-specific information and guidance.
