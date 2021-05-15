Board to rescind and reconsider mask vote at special Monday meeting
With the recent news that the Pfizer Covid vaccine had been approved for children as young as 12, Teton Valley Health plans to host a vaccination clinic at Teton Middle School on the afternoon of May 19 for middle and high school students.
Students interested in receiving a vaccine need to sign up at their school office or online by Tuesday morning. Parents of eligible students should have received information and paperwork from the school district by email.
Eastern Idaho Public Health is also hosting clinics open to children and adults; call (208) 533-3223 to schedule an appointment, or visit www.idahoprepmod.com to find local clinics.
On May 13 the Centers for Disease Control released new recommendations stating that people who are fully vaccinated can stop wearing masks and social distancing in many situations.
On May 10, the school board voted 3-2 to lift the mask requirement in schools for the final weeks of the academic year, and approved a proposed plan for the 2021/22 school year, which is similar to the district's current operating plan but makes masks optional at lower risk levels.
Afterward, the district was alerted that the vote had happened without being noticed on the meeting agenda, so several actions were added to the special agenda for May 17: an item to rescind the mask vote; an item to rescind the 2021/22 school year plan approval; and an item to reconsider both topics.
The board will take public comment on the items. Email comments to dtemple@d401.k12.id.us by noon on Monday or speak in person at the meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m. on May 17 in the district administrative office.