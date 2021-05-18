Board reaffirms mask vote at special meeting Monday
With the recent news that the Pfizer Covid vaccine had been approved for children as young as 12, Teton Valley Health plans to host a vaccination clinic at Teton Middle School on the afternoon of May 19 for middle and high school students.
Students interested in receiving a vaccine needed to have signed up at their school office or online by Tuesday morning. Parents of eligible students should have received information and paperwork from the school district by email.
Eastern Idaho Public Health is also hosting clinics open to children and adults; call (208) 533-3223 to schedule an appointment, or visit www.idahoprepmod.com to find local clinics.
Masks in Schools
On May 10, the school board voted 3-2 to lift the mask requirement in schools for the final weeks of the academic year, and approved a proposed plan for the 2021/22 school year, which is similar to the district’s current operating plan but makes masks optional at lower risk levels.
Only a few days later, the Centers for Disease Control released new recommendations stating that people who are fully vaccinated can stop wearing masks and social distancing in many situations, although the CDC recommends that K-12 schools continue using Covid prevention strategies through the end of the school year.
Later in the week, the district was alerted that the vote had happened without being noticed on the meeting agenda, so several actions were added to the special agenda for May 17: an item to rescind the mask vote; an item to rescind the 2021/22 school year plan approval; and an item to reconsider both topics.
“In general terms, our attorney felt confident that if he had to legally defend how we had proceeded with noticing the meetings and the discussions and actions we had taken, he could do that,” Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme explained at the May 17 meeting. “But best practices are to be as clear as possible on our agenda with what will be discussed and what action could possibly be taken by the board.” He advised the trustees to use new public comment and new information to consider the items with a fresh mindset.
The board received some public comment in opposition to the end of the mask requirement, and heard from one district staff member who asked them to reaffirm their decision. Woolstenhulme told the board that he’d observed in the past week that the majority of students and teachers had stopped wearing masks, but that he and the administrative staff would continue supporting those who choose to wear masks.
The board members voted along the same lines as last week about masks in school for the remainder of the academic year, with Trustee Ticia Sheets voting in opposition and Trustee Shannon Brooks Hamby absent. This time around, however, the board did not approve the 2021/22 opening plan; trustees Jake Kunz and Alexie Hulme voted against it again. The superintendent agreed to bring a plan forward later in the summer and continue the conversation.