The non profit Teton Valley Foundation announced in a press release Friday afternoon that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Music on Main will delay its start until July 9, four weeks after the original start date of June 18.
The free summer music concert hosted at Victor City Park on Thursday evenings will run through August 20 as of now, a week later than the original end date of August 13. The delayed start will only limit the concert series to seven total shows and not the planned eight.
“Given that Music on Main is one of the largest events in Teton Valley each summer, we have a huge responsibility for the health and safety of our community, and we do not take that fact or this decision lightly,” said Teton Valley Foundation Executive Director Amy Fradley in a news release. “But, after much deliberation and at this time, postponing June dates to August simply makes the most sense on all levels.”
Teton Valley Foundation staff and board are continuing to follow the COVID-19 situation read the release. Additional changes, lineups, and other news will be announced as decisions are made. As of May 1, there was no timeline to announce the band line-ups for the summer.
For 14 years, this free concert series has brought top-tiered, diverse acts to the Music on Main stage like Young Dubliners, MarchFourth Marching Band, Reckless Kelly, and many more. Generous donations at the door enable Teton Valley Foundation to continue to offer the concerts free to all who come, and also supports our efforts to provide affordable recreational opportunities at the Kotler Ice Arena.
“We realize now more than ever, how much our community needs Music on Main and the healing power of music,” Fradley said. “We remain optimistic that we will meet again on Thursday nights this summer to celebrate our amazing community together.”
Founded in 2005, the Teton Valley Foundation was formed to make the good life in Teton Valley even better. TVF sets out to create recreational and cultural programs that complement our outdoor rural lifestyle, making our towns as. vibrant as the mountains that surround them.
