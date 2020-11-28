After announcing at 7 p.m. Saturday that students would continue home-based learning on Monday, Nov. 30 because Teton County is still in the critical risk level, the Teton School District 401 released a second announcement at 8:15 p.m. saying school would instead go back to the alternate-day schedule on Monday.
The second announcement read: "Eastern Idaho Public Health confirmed that Teton County will move down to High Risk Level on Sunday -- so Monday, Nov. 30, will be ALTERNATE-DAY Schedule (last name A-K attend in person Monday and Wednesday, last name L-Z attend in person Tuesday and Thursday, Friday is work day/teacher collaboration.)"
Teton County has been below the threshold of 45 active cases per 10,000 population for 14 days, meaning EIPH will lower the county’s status to the high risk level.
Public school students have been learning at home since Monday, Nov. 16.
A COVID-19 update has been added to the special school board meeting on Tuesday, December 1. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. in the auditorium of the District Office Building, 481 N. Main Street in Driggs.