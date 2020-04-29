Citing that providing a safe environment for students and staff is its number one priority — the opening words of the school district’s mission statement — the Board of Trustees of Teton School District 401 voted unanimously last Monday evening to extend home-based/online learning through the end of the academic school year.
The decision came following two-plus hours of discussion of the district’s admin-team recommendation to continue the ‘soft closure’ due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The special school board meeting was scheduled in order to have several pieces of relevant information released last week: Governor Brad Little amended and extended Idaho’s stay-at-home order last Wednesday and the State Board of Education released school re-opening criteria on Thursday. The TSD admin team met Friday to analyze whether it was feasible for local public schools to go back into regular session based on each point of the criteria.
Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme presented the admin-team’s recommendation point by point. Principals then gave specifics about their schools’ concerns and answered questions from the board.
The decision allows some specific one-on-one exceptions, where a few students may be able to meet with educators, including Career-Technical Education students who need to complete projects at THS, and those with Special Education needs at each of the schools. Those encounters, to be scheduled by teachers, service providers and principals, will carefully follow CDC guidelines.
TEA President Angela Hoopes presented teachers’ viewpoints. James Corbett of Eastern Idaho Public Health also attended the virtual meeting and relayed his perspective.
The board directed Woolstenhulme and the admin-team to bring additional recommendations regarding THS graduation, honoring seniors, and other possible end-of-year activities to its May 11 regular meeting.
The meeting was live-streamed and is archived on the district’s Facebook page. The full admin-team recommendation is available on the district’s website in the folder of board documents for the special meeting.
From State Department of Education: Dual Credit Courses
Like all other courses, college credit-bearing dual credit courses are now conducted through distance learning and as a result of the disruption, high schools may grade these courses as pass/fail rather than the standard letter grade. Because these are college level courses with college credit granted by the higher education institutions, the grading standards for dual credit courses taught in high school are the same as those taught on the college campus. All eight of our public institutions are working with high schools to identify the best way to serve these students when it comes to grading these courses. When a student earns credit in a dual credit course, regardless of the grading methodology used, those credits will be accepted by all eight of Idaho’s public institutions. If a student attends an Idaho college other than the one that awarded the dual credit, that credit will be accepted.
Advanced Placement Testing
There are many juniors and seniors who have invested countless hours preparing for Advanced Placement (AP) tests, only to see those tests postponed as a result of the health crisis. The College Board is working to administer those tests to students at home and each test will last 45 minutes. Students who score a 3 or better (the range is 1-5) will earn college credit at all Idaho public higher education institutions.
College Entrance Exams/Graduation Requirements
In Idaho, a student must take the SAT or ACT college entrance exam in order to graduate. However, the State Board of Education waived that requirement for seniors who haven’t yet taken the exam this year and will be looking at an administrative rule change for juniors who could not take the exam this year due to the pandemic and will be graduating next year. SAT School Day, (when most juniors take the test) normally held this time of year statewide, has been cancelled. The State Department of Education is looking at two options for students who are juniors this year:
· Potentially schedule SAT School Day next fall;
· A testing fee waiver enabling students to choose a date to take the SAT on a date when it is administered. The College Board is planning to provide monthly SAT opportunities throughout the summer if social distance restrictions allow.
The Board also waived the Senior Project graduation requirement for this year and the spring 2020 ISAT (not a graduation requirement) has also been waived.
The State Education Department is also working with institutions to determine how scholarships will be awarded this year and how the waiver of the college entrance exam scores will affect our Direct Admissions and Apply Idaho programs.
