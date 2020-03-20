A platform for people and organizations to group all services and needs in one place.
Teton Valley News staff will be updating this regularly. Please email jtellman@tetonvalleynews.net with listings and changes. For business closure information visit https://www.tetonvalleynews.net/news/teton-valley-business-closures-and-updates/article_767bdaaa-8155-5a2f-96d9-eec47070f4d2.html.
Food Donations
Seniors West of the Tetons: SWOT is still making home delivery of meals. If you are over 60 and need meals delivered, call (208) 354-6973 or email swot@tetonseniors.com You can also call the Area Agency on Aging at (208) 522-5391. Let us know if you need other items delivered such as groceries or prescriptions.
Teton Valley Food Pantry: We will be open to distribute food every Wednesday evening 5:30pm — 7:00pm and every Friday 10:00am — 2:00pm. For now, we will have prepared bags of food for children, adults and seniors. Also for now we are limiting families to one Pantry visit per week. We are committed to having a safe, secure and steady source of food available for community members in need. The best way for volunteers, or those wanting to deliver food donations, to reach us is by phone (208) 354-1658 or email at foodbank@silverstar.com. You may also leave food donations in Red Bins with our logo, which are at Broulims, Barrels & Bins and at the Pantry site. Please check our website homepage for our current needs list or to make a donation.
Volunteer Opportunities
Services
The Community Foundation of Teton Valley has committed close to $30,000 to initiate a Community Emergency Response Fund. As needed, the Foundation will rapidly deploy grants to enable nonprofits to focus on providing vital, frontline services associated with preparing for and addressing the coronavirus in Teton Valley. For those interested in contributing to the Fund, we encourage you to donate at www.cftetonvalley.org, where we also have additional information on COVID-19 resources for nonprofits.
The Education Foundation of Teton Valley will be accepting donations to purchase "hot spots" for students who do not have access to the internet. These devices will be loaned out to students and they can connect up to four devices to the hot spot. They are also reusable down the road if we should ever find ourselves in this predicament again. If you would like to donate, please donate online at www.tetoneducation.org. Click on the Support Us button. Then send an email to ExecutiveDirector@TetonEducation.org and let me know you want your donation to go to Hot Spots for Students. The district is trying to purchase 100 of these. They are approximately $180 each.
The Community Resource Center of Teton Valley will remain open and ready to help during the impact of COVID-19, with modifications in place to remain in compliance with CDC guidelines. Clients will be seen by appointment only. We ask that you please reach out by phone or email to schedule an appointment before coming in. Our Food Rescue Program will also remain in operation and we anticipate having food available 5 days a week at the CRC office. The Thursday distribution in Victor is cancelled until further notice. If you, or anyone you know, are struggling with food insecurity and unable to get to our office for any reason, please reach out so that we can arrange for delivery. 208-354-0870, www.crctv.org.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.