This week, the Teton Valley News, as part of the APG East Idaho/Utah group, announced a $1.5 million Community Advertising Grant program to assist locally owned businesses rebound from COVID-19 struggles.
Teton Valley businesses can apply for matching advertising funds to help make marketing dollars go farther as they recover from closures and social distancing limitations.
Grants are available for May, June and July. Applicants may apply for $500 to $15,000. Businesses can apply online by visiting www.tetonvalleynews.com and clicking on the grants button at the top of the page or going directly to www.APGWest.com/grants.
“By providing matching advertising grants for use with the Teton Valley News and our print and digital publication services, we recommit to supporting our community neighbors and local clients,” said Travis Quast, Regional President and Publisher. “We are proud to offer these matching advertising funds to businesses who are also committed to serving our community and flourishing, despite today's challenges. Our Community Advertising Grant program will help business make the most of their marketing dollars as they re-open and recover.”
The Teton Valley News offers print, digital and social media advertising solutions. Questions regarding the grant program can be directed to Travis Quast at tquast@apgwest.com. For information on advertising needs, please contact Jeannette Boner at editor@tetonvalleynews.net.
