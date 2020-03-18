As the state and federal governments wrestle with best practices in light of the growing COVID-19 pandemic, Teton Valley Health CEO Keith Gnagey said the county’s largest medical facility is not limiting the public to the hospital or clinics and is staying the course on conducting elective surgeries at this time.
Gnagey told the Teton Valley News this afternoon that if you go to the Driggs Health Clinic, a nurse will meet you at the door to further assess your needs. He stressed that the Driggs, Victor, and Cache clinics are open as is the hospital and ER and that each facility is fully staffed to serve the community.
“We have the capacity and you can been seen if you are sick,” said Gnagey. “We want to reassure the public that no one will be turned away who wants to be seen.”
Testing locally for COVID-19 is ongoing said Gnagey, though he did not have an exact count of how many tests for COVID-19 had been completed by Teton Valley Health to date and said he would have an update around 5 p.m. this evening.
He said that at this time, TVH has enough COVID-19 tests to meet the community's needs. The hospital is following CDC guidelines for testing.
For now, despite the U.S. Surgeon General asking hospitals to consider canceling elective surgeries, Gnagey said that at this time, TVH has the staff and capacity to continue serving the public with knee replacements and the like.
“I have the resources to continue with the care,” said Gnagey of elective surgeries.
St. John's in Jackson suspended elective surgeries today.
Currently, Gnagey said he did not have any staff who are in self-quarantine from possible COVID-19 exposure, but added that he did have some staff out who had the flu. TVH reported earlier this week that Influenza A and RSV, or Respiratory syncytial virus, were both peaking at this time — two viruses that can have similar symptoms as COVID-19.
“Typically we are testing for the flu or RSV,” said Gnagey of patients who are ill. “We can give you those results in a matter of 15 minutes. And people are pretty happy when we tell them they have the flu.”
