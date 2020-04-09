In a press release Thursday afternoon, the Teton Valley Health administration announced that the Cushman Family Foundation will donate toward the purchase of 1,000 Abbott ID NOW™ COVID-19 Rapid Tests and equipment.
Under the current contract, TVH will receive almost 1,000 COVID-19 test kits over the next three months, receiving 312 tests this week. The Cushman Family Foundation and specifically the efforts of John Cushman III were instrumental in arranging for and paying for this equipment, read the press release.
This comes at a time when Teton Valley Health CEO Keith Gnagey has maintained testing availability in Teton Valley has been difficult to obtain due to state and national supplies. In a follow up with Teton Valley News today, Gnagey said since the nurse call center went live around March 18, the station has received around 350 calls from people, mostly around COVID-19.
He said he believes that there is a "fairly large" amount of the local population who have respiratory symptoms that could be related to COVID-19, but did not have an exact number of tests requested from local medical providers at this time. He said providers have told him that patients with COVID-19 symptoms have been sent home to recover just as they would be told to do so if they had influenza, as not everyone is being tested.
He said on March 27 to the TVN, "Unfortunately, given the small number of people being tested under the CDC and EIPH rules, and the long and sometimes unknown times to get results from commercial labs, the number of tests is not a good indicator of COVID activity in the valley. Using those testing numbers to plan would be ill-advised. What we are concerned about is the increasing number of respiratory cases being seen in the [emergency department], that is probably more indicative of COVID in the valley than any testing numbers."
Gnagey said the rapid tests will help identify more closely the reality of COVID-19 in Teton County, Idaho. He added that medical staff and administration would be working through protocol as to who would receive the rapid tests in the coming days and weeks. He said testing would likely occur in-house, but that staff were considering a drive-through option for rapid testing.
"We expect to complete equipment testing and validation by next week," read the press release. "This opportunity will allow TVH to increase testing capacity and better identify the presence of COVID-19 of the Valley. This is a quick test producing results in as little as 15 minutes and does not require sending the samples to other labs."
According to a press release from Abbott, the makers of the rapid test, "The ID NOW platform is small, lightweight (6.6 pounds) and portable (the size of a small toaster), and uses molecular technology, which is valued by clinicians and the scientific community for its high degree of accuracy. ID NOW is already the most widely available molecular point-of-care testing platform in the U.S. today."
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the rapid test in late March.
Currently there are six positive COVID-19 cases in Teton County, and a total of 30 in the Eastern Idaho Public Health region to date.
“Without the efforts of John Cushman and his dedication and support of the people of this valley, TVH would not have been able to obtain this equipment,” said Gnagey in the press release. “The Cushman family have been in this valley for 40 years and have always worked to make the valley better.”
