Teton Valley Health announced on Facebook this afternoon that Cache Clinic will close temporarily while funding is shifted to support the local community’s needs in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
TVH CEO Keith Gnagey said in a follow up interview with the Teton Valley News that TVH is focusing its energy and finances toward telehealth and its two other clinics, the Driggs and Victor Clinics.
Telehealth was launch by the medical facility earlier this month and offers patients the ability to see medical care providers at the hospital or clinics using computer technology such as FaceTime or Google. With the loosening of state wide restrictions on Medicaid and Medicare billing, the technology is providing a way to serve the Teton Valley community during shelter-in-place meditates.
“We’re using more technology that we didn’t need during this crisis,” Gnagey said. “We’re using FaceTime and Google equipment to make it as easy as possible for everyone.”
Last week, Dr. Erin Prissel, Medical Chief of Staff for TVH said that even when patients don’t have access to technology or the Internet, TVH still has options for care. Prissel said she’s been encouraged by the success of telehealth with local patients, adding that this means of technology will be the future of health care, particularly in rural communities.
“I was in the camp where I was a skeptic,” said Prissel when first presented with the telehealth options. “But the pandemic has changed the way we practice, and I am a believer in it now. Especially when it comes to a rural community. It’s such a great way to reach people and where every American can have access health care.”
