As Teton Valley Health prepares for a greater number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospital care, management is asking that if you are a physician, advanced practice practitioner, or Registered Nurse to please send an email to Info@tvhcare.org with your name, availability, license, and phone number.
This week, Teton Valley Health released a graph model based on current Center for Disease Control trends between February 12 through March 16 of what could happen here, should Teton Valley residents do not heed the message to stay home and and self-isolate. The graph is based on an estimated population of 13,500 residents in Victor, Driggs, Tetonia, unincorporated areas of the county, and Alta, Wyoming. The graph is set up to show both high and low numbers of people who will need hospitalization, require ICU care, and deaths. (see graph)
In an informational update on Friday, March 27, Teton Valley Health CEO Keith Gnagey said the hospital still has test supplies and are testing those meeting CDC and Eastern Idaho Public Health criteria. He wrote that test results take three/four days with tests sent to Idaho Bureau of Laboratories.
As of Monday, 22 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Teton County. Two were positive, seven are outstanding and 13 were negative. Gnagey did not immediately respond to a request for updated testing numbers on Friday.
According coronavirus.idaho.gov, Idaho has hit 230 confirmed cases Friday afternoon. This includes 2 in Teton County, 98 in Blaine County, 75 in Ada, and 23 in Canyon County. For more information on county numbers, go to coronavirus.idaho.gov. The Idaho North Central District has confirmed the first death associated with COVID-19 in Nez Perce County, today, Friday March 27. This brings the death count in Idaho to four.
Gnagey said this week that he and a group of community members are working to raise funds to purchase testing equipment. A press release read, “We’re actively working with emergency management, state officials and suppliers to increase our supply of PPE (personal protective equipment) and testing media. Public and private labs are working to increase lab capabilities. We have also assembled a group to try and raise money and procure testing equipment and media that would allow us to perform significantly more tests and to return results within an hour of the test.”
The press release identifies Teton Valley Hospital board vice chair Dr. Mike Wine along with Director of Philanthropy Jessica Pozzi and community members John and Linda Unland.
Gnagey said this week that the hospital has been in communication with the Church of Latter-day Saints to use the neighboring stake house if there is need put patients in that building. In a worst case scenario, the Armory will be needed to house more patients.
In a follow up with the TVN, Gnagey said he was not sure how much money was needed to accomplish the goal, but hoped to secure 10,000 kits.
More updates from TVH:
• Please keep reminding everyone that we are open regular hours and have sufficient capacity – if you are sick, please do not delay setting up an appointment or coming to the ER
• We are reaching out to Medicare patients to set up tele-visits so that patients do not need to leave the house. We cannot do every visit this way, please call 208-354-6323 to schedule.
• We are using the specialty clinic to see patients who do not want to go to the regular Driggs or Victor clinics . You must be without any flu or respiratory symptoms to be seen in the Specialty clinic. Please call 208-354-6323 to schedule.
