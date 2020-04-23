In a news release this afternoon, Madison Memorial in Rexburg and Teton Valley Health in Driggs, unitedly have begun the process of ending the voluntary suspension of elective surgical procedures, a policy which has been in place since late March.
The suspension, enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, was undertaken by both hospitals based on recommendations from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). In this same manner, the re-opening of our facilities to a phased-in approach is also following their recommendations.
According to a recent report from CMS, “[We] recognize at this time many areas have . . . stable incidence of COVID-19, and that it is important to be flexible and allow facilities to provide care for patients needing non-emergent, non-COVID-19 healthcare”.
Both Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming fit this model, as our numbers of COVID-19 incidence are stable. Therefore, a careful approach to resuming elective surgeries, accentuated by an abundance of caution, is now viewed as both timely and necessary.
“We continue to focus on the safety and health of our patients. By utilizing expert guidance, we can begin to meet more of our patients’ needs while keeping them safe,” said Keith Gnagey, CEO of Teton Valley Health in the news release. “Working in concert with our neighboring hospitals, we will continually monitor and evaluate this process.”
There will be ongoing supervision and monitoring as these elective surgical procedures are resumed. If there’s found to be either a surge in COVID-19 cases or a significant limitation of personal protective equipment for staff, there will be an immediate return to a suspension of elective surgeries.
Over time, additional elective procedures will be reintroduced, based on guidance from the CDC, the American College of Surgeons and other expert bodies.
About Teton Valley Health: Teton Valley Health is committed to serve the Teton Valley community, and it is comprised of Teton Valley Hospital, Driggs Clinic, Victor Clinic and Cache Clinic. They are dedicated to providing quality care to every patient through a group of outstanding healthcare professionals and administrative staff. Visit us at www.tvhcare.org.
