On Jan. 18, Teton School District 401 staff members filed in and out of the Teton High cafeteria to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine.
The Teton Valley Health staff kept each teacher for at least 15 minutes of observation time after the shot was administered, to ensure no one had an adverse reaction to the vaccination.
Of the 180 or so district staff, teachers, and substitutes who volunteered to receive the vaccine, 130 got theirs on Monday; the remaining 50 will be vaccinated next week when TVH receives more doses. TVH is working to connect with the administrators of local private schools and day cares to arrange for those educators to be vaccinated as well.
Teton Middle School teacher Susan Christensen said about the experience, “The Teton Valley Hospital staff were super efficient and put me at ease. It was quick and I am feeling a great sense of relief, I think because it means we are a step closer to being done with COVID-19. I’m so glad to live here and now with the science that makes a global pandemic survivable.”
The governor announced last Tuesday that not only would the state follow the Coronavirus Advisory Committee’s recommendation to move Idahoans 65 and older up in line for the COVID-19 vaccine, but the whole process would be accelerated, clearing the way for school teachers, first responders and other front-line essential workers to begin getting their vaccines right away. Across eastern Idaho, teachers began receiving their vaccines starting at the end of last week.
In Teton County, educators will receive the second dose of the Moderna vaccine starting in 24 days, per CDC recommendations.
With the timeline for Idaho’s vaccine effort shifted up a month, estimates are now that the general public could access vaccines in May instead of June.