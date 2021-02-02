The COVID-19 vaccine rollout for Priority Group 2.2, adults age 65 and older, began this Monday, Feb. 1. All appointments for Teton County seniors will be on Thursdays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Driggs LDS Church.
It is important for people to understand that though priority group 2.2 is currently available, the number of vaccines is very limited. It is anticipated that Teton County will receive 90 vaccines per week over the next several weeks and therefore not everyone eligible will be able to get a vaccine right away. Vaccines will not be given without an appointment. Corner and Victor Drugs, Broulim’s, and Teton Valley Health are combining resources to provide vaccinations to the residents of the Teton Valley. The number of vaccines does not currently meet the demand, and there is little certainty to the number of vaccines distributed to Teton County. The current plan only applies to the administration of vaccines to those 65 and older and those individuals in higher priority groups, not to any other category of people being vaccinated. Priority groups for Idaho are found on the page: https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/idaho-covid-19-vaccine-advisory-committee/
For February and March of 2021 vaccines will be given once per week. All vaccines the Eastern Idaho Public Health provides to the vaccinators will be given to the public on the next weekly vaccination date.
Vaccinations will begin at 11 a.m. and continue until 2 p.m. Based on the number of vaccines available in April dates may be extended or changed. Vaccinations will be given at the Driggs LDS Church due to its central location and size. The gymnasium is large enough to enable the 80 people expected each week to maintain social distancing while getting vaccinations. No vaccinations will be given at Corner Drug, Victor Drug, Broulim’s, or Teton Valley Health.
EIPH does not know exactly how many doses and what brand of vaccine will be available until Monday of the week they will be administered. Second doses of the vaccines will arrive approximately 3 (Pfizer) or 4 (Moderna) weeks after the first dose and will be the same brand as the first dose.
EIPH will offer phone support for getting a vaccination appointment on Monday of each week (different schedule for the week of 2/1 and Presidents’ Day). The Teton County vaccination phone line number is 208-716-0063. When appointments are available, four operators will schedule the appointments. The phone lines will open at 1 p.m. on each Monday (except 2/1 and 2/15) and will remain open until all appointments for the next two weeks are scheduled. On the week of 2/1, phone lines will be open Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 1 p.m. On the week of Presidents’ Day, phone lines will open at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16. This phone number will not accept voice mails and will only be staffed when appointments are being accepted. When not being answered, the phone number will have a message providing the next time when appointments are being accepted.
If EIPH gets more than 80 vaccines in a given week or, or if there are no-shows, they will call the next week’s scheduled patients and ask if they want to get the vaccine. After the first phone scheduling, most of the scheduling will be for the subsequent week.
When you get through on the phone, plan to provide your name, date of birth, a contact number, and an email address if you have one. You will be scheduled for a fifteen-minute block of time on the date of your vaccination. Further questions will not be answered at that time, but you will receive a call back within 48 hours to answer any questions. If you provide an email address, you will be emailed the forms that you must complete, and the consent to receive the vaccine that you must sign. If you do not provide an email, you will be provided with those documents when you show up for your appointment. On your appointed vaccination date, you must show up within 15 minutes of your scheduled time or you will lose your appointment and must call on the next Monday to try to schedule another appointment.
When you arrive at the vaccination site, you will be asked for your photo identification. Staff will validate your name and date of birth and you will be allowed to enter the gymnasium if you are scheduled for a vaccination that day. Only those being vaccinated and those helping those individuals will be allowed into the vaccination site.
After you have received your vaccination, staff will collect more information and complete your vaccination card. You must wait at the vaccination site for a minimum of 15 minutes, 30 minutes if you have ever had allergic reaction to a prior vaccine. Although severe reactions are very rare (11.1 people per million people for Pfizer and less than that for Moderna), EIPH wants to ensure your safety by having medical personnel present when such a reaction is most likely to occur.
After you have waited the required time you may leave. Both the first and second doses have four stations, although you should move more quickly through the first three stations for the second dose. Please expect the vaccination process to take between 30 and 45 minutes. EIPH will have personnel present who can answer medical and vaccination questions. If you are in doubt as to whether you should get a vaccine or have questions regarding a vaccine and your health, please contact your primary care provider to discuss the vaccination before scheduling an appointment.