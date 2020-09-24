Virus is rippling through schools
After a late summer lull in reported positive COVID cases in Teton County, the number on Eastern Idaho Public Health's dashboard has started to rise again, and many of the cases are coming from the school district.
On Wednesday evening EIPH reported seven new cases and 14 total active cases in Teton County. Of those seven new cases, none reported were under the age of 18.
As of the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 24, the Teton School District 401 had reported eight cases so far this week in which a student or staff member tested positive, and 12 total since school started on Aug. 31.
At the schools that have reported cases, each principal is working with EIPH to contact trace and notify people of the need to quarantine, according to Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme. According to numbers provided by the district on Thursday afternoon, there are currently 73 students and staff in quarantine due to either exposure or possible exposure to a positive case. That includes three classes at Driggs Elementary School under quarantine. Only Basin High has no reported cases yet.
The district's reopening plan states that if a student or staff member tests positive, "the district will work directly with EIPH to determine next steps. After understanding the student or staff member’s interactions within the school environment through a close contact investigation, TSD along with EIPH will make decisions about quarantining, additional testing or classrooms transitioning to home-based learning."
This week there has been at times a day's delay between the school district's announcements of positive cases and EIPH's posting of information on the dashboard.
Mimi Taylor, the EIPH public information officer, explained the reason for the lag time in an email to the Teton Valley News on Sept. 22.
"To report a positive COVID-19 case on our dashboard, we need to have in our database a positive test result (either from a PCR or antigen test) from a hospital, lab, or provider’s office," Taylor wrote. "We also report probable cases that stem from case contacts of positive cases that have gone on to develop symptoms. These cases are determined through an epidemiological investigation. We also need verification to report a case that the case is a resident of our health district."
According to Idaho Education News, the state could soon see a school-by-school breakdown of all positive cases, but for now, each district determines whether it shares data and how much is released.
This story will be updated as more information is released.