Cases continue to climb in health district as state reopens
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported this evening, Tuesday June 16 that they have a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Teton County. The person is 20-year-old male who contracted the virus through community transmission. There are five people who are being monitored from this case. The man was not hospitalized.
This is the first new case in Teton County in last six weeks. The district has seen 147 total cases and is reporting that 119 have been released since testing positive for COVID-19.
This was one of two new cases today. The other was a probable case of a female, 60, from Bonneville County who had contact with another confirmed case and has not been hospitalized.
The Eastern Idaho Public Health District, which includes Teton, Bonneville, Madison, Jefferson, Fremont, Lemhi, Clark and Custer Counties, has seen an average of two to four cases daily since the start of June.
Last week EIPH reported its first confirmed death associated with COVID-19. The person was a resident of Bonneville County and a woman who was in her 80. She had been hospitalized since June 4 when EIPH reported her positive test result.
According to EIPH, as restrictions have been loosened and the State is re-opening, an increase in COVID-19 cases have been documented throughout Eastern Idaho and we anticipate we will continue to see more cases in our health district for some time. Practicing risk reduction strategies are vital to reducing the spread of COVID-19 and include:
- Staying home if sick and limiting close contact with people who are sick.
- Practicing self-distancing (maintaining at least 6 feet between individuals).
- Wearing a fabric face covering or mask when in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
- Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or our sleeve.
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer.
Stay Informed
Details on all our confirmed and probable cases can be found on the new data dashboard located on the website (www.EIPH.Idaho.gov). EIPH has a call center to answer questions regarding COVID-19. Call 208-522-0310 or toll free at 855-533-3160 to speak with someone.
The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition questions can be submitted via email to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov or asked through their Facebook page at @EIPH.Idaho.
