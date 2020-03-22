Eastern Idaho Public Health asking that residents who recently travelled to Blaine, isolate
Update: From Eastern Idaho Public Health as of Sunday 4 p.m.
We were made aware of some positive cases of COVID-19 in other areas of the state that are related to recent travel to Blaine County, Idaho between March 8-22. If residents in our 8-county jurisdiction (Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Teton or Madison) traveled to and spent time in Blaine County during these dates, we are asking that you immediately isolate (shelter in place).
Sheltering in place is not an official mandate, but asks that people stay at home, except to get necessary medical care, monitor their symptoms, and avoid close contact with anyone for 14 days after their last potential exposure date. After that time, and provided individuals are completely symptom-free, then they can follow the recommendations we are providing to the general community for COVID-19.
If you have any questions and/or would like further instruction, please call our COVID-19 Hotline (208-522-0310 or toll free 855-533-3160) on Monday, 3/23 after 8:00 a.m.
The Central District Health, which serves Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley Counties reported in a press release today that three Ada County residents and one Valley County resident tested positive for COVID-19, and confirmed travel and time spent in Blaine County. The Central Health District is asking anyone with recent travel to Blaine County in the past two weeks (March 8 through March 22) to shelter in place who live in Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley Counties.
Teton County Commission Chair Cindy Riegel said this afternoon that one Teton County resident was tested for COVID-19 who presented with illness at Teton Valley Health and who had travelled to Blaine County between the dates of March 8 -22. She said that that person's COVID-19 test did come back negative. She added that she did not know the timeline of the illness, test or test result.
Teton Valley Health CEO Keith Gnagey did not immediately return a request for comment this afternoon.
Riegel added that East Idaho Public Health would be the district that would issue an isolation mandate for Teton County residents with Blaine County connections if they thought it was prudent.
East Idaho Public Health did not immediately return an emailed request for comment and their cell phone voicemail box is currently full.
Blaine County recently came under a state mandated self isolation order requiring the community in Sun Valley to, “stay and work from home as much as possible while ensuring all essential services and business remain available.”
Blaine County is currently experiencing community spread with 21 cases, the highest in the state of Idaho. Riegel said East Idaho Public Health, the regional public health authority, was not willing to issue such an order for Teton County at this time.
To date, 22 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Teton County. Two were positive, seven are outstanding and 13 were negative. Idaho is currently reporting 41 cases. However, in a phone call to County Emergency Manager Greg Adams on Sunday, we was en route to Boise with another COVID-19 test.
On Saturday evening, community elected issued a notice asking people to stay the course, and stay at home.
To slow the spread of the virus, everyone should take the following recommended actions:
Practice social distancing: avoid crowds, maintain at least 6 feet from others when possible
Decrease time in group settings when possible
Limit unnecessary travel
Consider postponing or canceling out of town vacations and travel out of state
Use drive through and delivery services for everyday errands where possible
Persons at increased risk of severe illness should consider sheltering in place
Only leave your home for “essential activities,” to work for an “essential business,” or for “essential travel.” Do not host or attend any gatherings
Persons with recent travel to an area having widespread community transmission or a shelter in place order should shelter in place at home until 14 days after return.
Create a plan for how to safely care for a household member if they become ill
Additional information on how to slow the spread of COVID-19 in homes can be found here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/guidance-prevent-spread.html.
