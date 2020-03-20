The Transfer Station and Courts remain open, but all other departments have limited public access.
In an effort to protect our community and staff from the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Teton County is partially closing some facilities to the public. We will do our best to continue to provide services with minimal disruption during this challenging event. Most services can be accessed online, by email, or by phone, and a drop box is located outside of the courthouse for documents and payments. The best way to find up to date information on how this may affect you is to call ahead or visit www.tetoncountyidaho.gov or www.tetoncountysheriff.com before your trip to a county facility.
For the county courthouse, the courts must remain open, but please do not enter the courthouse unless you have scheduled business with the courts. The law enforcement center will only be available by appointment for CDL drivers who need hazmat testing, and at the door between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mon-Thurs to register DOT Medical cards. Other DMV business is temporarily suspended. The county transfer station continues to operate, but will accept payments by card or account only, no cash. We want to thank the public for their patience and understanding. Please don’t hesitate to contact us with questions or concerns. 208-354-8775
