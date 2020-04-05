A fifth positive COVID-19 case in Teton County, Idaho was reported Saturday evening to Teton Valley Health CEO Keith Gnagey.
Gnagey said today, Sunday, April 5 that the fifth case was a female resident of the valley and was not a patient of Teton Valley Hospital. He added that the woman is not hospitalized elsewhere and is self isolating at home. He did not have any further details into the case at this time.
On Wednesday, April 1, Eastern Idaho Public Health confirmed community spread of COVID-19 in Teton County. Community transmission means the spread of illness for which the source of the infection is unknown and cannot be connected to travel or close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
This brings the total number statewide to 1,077 with 64 news cases logged since April 4. There have been 10 deaths related to COVID-19 in the state of Idaho according to www. coronavirus.idaho.gov.
Gnagey also said on Sunday that the hospital and clinics were quiet as he suspects people are staying home if they don't need to be seen by a member of the medical staff. The hospital is currently offering telemedicine for those who want to speak with a medical professional but who don't want to come into the clinics.
He said the hospital continues to work to secure more COVID-19 tests for the Teton Valley community. He said state testing turn around is three to four days, with private lab testing turning around in as much as 14 days.
