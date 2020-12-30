The idea crystallized in a rather run-of-the-mill wintertime moment. Ava Kelly, a 14-year-old resident of the Tetons, thought it would be nice to go ice skating at the Kotler Ice Arena in Victor.
But due to coronavirus, the rink’s operations have been extremely limited, and an afternoon skating with friends wasn’t an option.
Kelly’s disappointment quickly morphed into a question: “How can I help?” she wondered.
This isn’t the first time that this bright, determined young woman has reframed a challenge into a positive opportunity. Last year, after becoming the youngest certified yoga instructor in the region, Kelly launched a nonprofit — Ava Marie Yogi — with the vision of supporting mental health among other teens through yoga, meditation, and other physical activity.
While COVID threw some wrinkles into Kelly’s nonprofit programming launch, she realized that getting people skating during the pandemic dovetailed perfectly with her nonprofit’s goals. And a tangible way to get the ice opened safely? Testing.
So Ava Kelly used her nonprofit’s grant funds to donate 320 Vault COVID-19 At-Home Test Kits to the Kotler Ice Arena, a contribution worth over $38,000.
“I feel exercise is a key component to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, sustain mental health. It doesn’t matter what you do, just be more active today than you were yesterday – go ice skating, skiing, walking or do yoga! If we (or COVID-19) limits our available resources, we are limiting our will to stay active and maintain mental health,” observed Kelly. “The Kotler Ice Rink is an excellent community resource in Idaho and surrounding area, hope my donation will give ease to community and they reopen.”
Kelly reached out to Amy Fradley, executive director of the Teton Valley Foundation, which oversees the Kotler Ice Arena in Victor. Unbeknownst to Kelly, Fradley was already working with her team to try and get open skate back in action for the community.
“My goal from the day we re-opened the Kotler Ice Arena in early November was to be sure we were doing our absolute best to keep our doors open and our skaters safely on the ice. We have worked very hard to implement systems that keep everyone socially distanced, masked, and in pods where we can. We have a strict contact tracing protocol giving us a firm knowledge of who is on the ice at all times and how to reach them in the event that we are made aware of a positive case or possible exposure. So far, we have been quite successful at accomplishing all of these goals,” explained Fradley.
“Since Open Skate is open to the general public and we have no record of who is under our roof at any given open skate session, when the risk factor went up in mid-November, we made the difficult decision to hold off on our public programming. But behind the scenes we have been exploring ways to open for a limited number of participants with a new roster system in place, and a contract tracing route if need be. Even before Ava’s call, my Rink Program Director was putting the finishing touches administratively on this new system and was very close to putting these programs back on the schedule for a trial run.”
“When I received the call from Ava and her mother asking if we could use Vault test kits at the rink, my answer was a resounding yes!” reflected Fradley.
As a blindingly-thick snow squall swept through Teton Valley on the afternoon of Dec. 22, Kelly and Fradley unloaded boxes of COVID tests at the Kotler Ice Arena. Even the velocity of the frigid gusts didn’t dampen their shared enthusiasm for the moment of generosity and connection. Afterwards, Fradley gave Kelly a tour of the facility, further underscoring the importance of the rink to families in Teton Valley. The pair chatted about their shared love of yoga as they cheerfully slipped around the pristine ice — Fradley in thick winter boots, Kelly in rainbow-emblazoned Chuck Taylors.
“We need to help each other now — we only have now. This year we have seen an increase in depression, obesity, fear, and anxiety. It is no secret COVID-19 is the trigger but it’s important push forward and help where you can,” said Kelly. “I feel supporting our local resources is important. The Kotler Ice Rink is an amazing outlet for the Victor community and surrounding areas’ mental health. They have provided so much happiness, memories, and overall ‘togetherness’ – all components of maintaining mental health. They are a big family.”
Fradley looks forward to developing and implementing a testing plan that will maximize the rink’s ability to offer open skate safely.
“While this hugely generous donation is not the sole reason we have open skate back on the schedule, having these kits on hand to give out first to our TVF staff, coaches, managers and then to any participants who request them (as supplies last), gives us the extra level of comfort and confidence, knowing that we are doing all we can as an organization, to keep our staff and participants safe while working and skating under our roof,” Fradley said.
“Ava’s nonprofit is focused on mental health through movement and this is precisely why we feel strongly that keeping our doors open to the rink is so important for our community. Skating and playing hockey pulls skaters young and old, away from their computers, exercising and safely socializing with others. We are proud to provide an outlet in a socially distanced, outdoor facility during a highly stressful, anxiety provoking time in our history. Our partnership with Ava’s nonprofit is a perfect fit. I have offered a private skate session for Ava and a group of friends as a small gesture of gratitude for her donation to TVF and we look forward to a long relationship with this impressive young woman!”