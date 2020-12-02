In a COVID-focused session last night, the Teton School District 401 Board of Trustees met to reassess how students in the district will be learning for the coming month. After three hours of discussion, the board voted that students will immediately return to a full-time in-person learning model through the month of December. Parents were alerted via text message following the board's decision.
This decision comes in the aftermath of some confusion. At 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, the schools notified families that as of that Monday, students would continue utilizing an all-online model. Another message just over an hour later reflected a changed plan; schools would be using a hybrid model in which some students would attend classes in-person and alternate with a second cadre that would rely on online programming.
Postponing their initially-planned strategic planning meeting, the board discussed how to best provide quality education for all of the district's students while prioritizing their safety.
Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme began the meeting by offering his thoughts and observations on the operations of the schools and the recommendations offered by Eastern Idaho Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Citing a modification in the CDC's guidelines in addition to the logistical challenges presented by the valley's cold temperatures, Woolstenhulme recommended that the district no longer conduct daily temperature checks of students and staff. According to the CDC, presence of a fever is not a reliable indicator of COVID infection or level of contagiousness.
Additionally, Woolstenhulme expressed concern that district-level decision making was influenced too strongly by the EIPH's risk rating, measured by the number of active COVID cases per 10,000 citizens. "As an administrator and an educator, I have a concern that it's tied to just one number: the active cases per ten thousand," he said. He compared the reliance on that singular data point to a doctor making a patient's diagnosis based on their pulse alone. More information should be brought into the process, he argued. "There are other metrics that we should be looking at."
Woolstenhulme's recommendation was to return to full-time in-person classes for all students, K-12, and to continue to develop protocols that allow for schools to make individual decisions about closures based on operational capacity, not an externally-sourced number or risk category.
Letters from community members and the experience of board members themselves reflected the difficulty of a hybrid or online-only model. Some worried that students were falling behind academically, were unable to access the online content due to access discrepancies, and were also suffering serious social-emotional impacts of being out of the classroom.
James Corbett of EIPH explained that while his organization was concerned about the level of the disease's spread in general, data does not indicate that schools are a driver of the state's infection rate. "The vast majority of cases are spread via personal contact — among family and close friends," Corbett said. Small gatherings in which familiar individuals let their guard down, remove masks, or do not adhere to sufficient social distancing seem to be the source of many cases, he observed.
The board also considered the results of a survey completed by 141 of the district's staff, which represents approximately half of the overall staff. 80.3% of respondents felt that "in-person learning when in the green or yellow risk level" was going well. Nearly 75% of them agreed that adherence to safety protocols, including masks, social distancing, and increased sanitation, was also going smoothly. Only 35% of staff felt that the alternate-day hybrid model was working well, and 62.8% of them felt that it was "difficult or not meeting needs of students."
One theme that echoed throughout the hours of conversation was the desire for consistency. The board felt that abrupt changes to plans and schedules were exceedingly challenging for students, teachers, and families. One of their main goals in looking ahead and making their decision was a desire to provide predictability and stability for the entire educational community. Overall, they agreed with the recommendation issued by Superintendent Woolstenhulme and offered unanimous support for in-person learning to return across the district.
"As I sit here tonight, and as I've listened, I think the one thing I've heard time and time again is consistency, and the importance of letting teachers teach, letting them perform. And letting them teach those students in the way they've been trained to teach," said board chair Ben Kearsley. "If we stay in hybrid, elementary teachers will see their students for only... six days between now and the Christmas break."
Students from kindergarten through high school were able to return to full time in-person classes immediately following the board's decision. Families can still choose to utilize the online model, Teton Online School, if they feel more comfortable doing so. Superintendent Woolstenhulme also echoed his intent to stay informed with the latest numbers and recommendations from EIPH and the CDC, as well as make school-by-school decisions based on operational capacity.
According to a press release from the district: "TSD 401 will continue quarantining and contact tracing when positive cases occur, according to current CDC guidelines. Changes in community cases and hospital status will be considered as needed."
The press release also reiterated: "The most important takeaway, board members said, is that any student or staff member who feels sick must stay home."
The board will meet again on Dec. 14 to further explore the topic, and discuss if there are ways in which the hybrid model can be improved to be easier to navigate. Additionally, that meeting will delve into whether the needs of students who are quarantined are being adequately met.
Another goal for that meeting is to decide the format that the district will rely on through January; the board hopes to be able to provide a one-month forecast to the community so that parents, teachers, and students can have the stability and consistency for at least one month at a time.