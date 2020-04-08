To stay sane during this pandemic I’ve had to get creative. Part of that creativity has involved ways to keep in communication with friends and family while looking towards the future and coming up with ways to pass the time.
I’ve had a lot of experience communicating using technology. My family is currently stationed in Poland for the U.S. Army and to keep in touch, we have used FaceTime and Messages. My mother, Leslie Sorensen, has helped by providing games we can play as a family.
My favorite one was a challenge to turn a picture of a potato into a Disney character.
We worked diligently to create the best possible character. One that would be difficult to guess but not so outlandish that no one would recognize it. My younger brother Jack took first place with his rendition of Spot from Disney’s ‘The Good Dinosaur’.
There were many contenders including my mother’s Gus-Gus from ‘Cinderella’ and my father, Travis Sorensen’s Maid Marian from ‘Robin Hood’.
I loved this idea and sent it to a group chat with some friends and we had a field day. Some of the artwork that was generated from this simple idea is included.
Part of this quarantine is spent planning. With much of these upcoming months being unplanned and changed, it’s nice to have backups. For example, if prom is canceled, my group’s plan is to get dressed up and have a day where we can enjoy each other’s company and be in our dresses (which most have previously purchased) and still dance the night away. This will, of course, take place after we’re allowed to leave the house and actually be with each other.
Despite being in a hard situation right now, we must take advantage of what resources we have. We must be there for each other as family, friends, and a community. Send a text message to someone you haven’t talked to in a while, remind your family how much you love them. For those of us that are in school, send a message of appreciation to your teachers.
Keep safe. Keep healthy. Stay at home.
