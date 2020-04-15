Teton County, Idaho continues to log six COVID-19 cases since March 14, offering a foggy picture of the virus, at best.
Teton Valley Health has maintained that because of the low amount of testing currently being done, relying on current numbers will not offer a solid representation of how much COVID-19 is present in Teton Valley. However, hospital CEO Keith Gnagey was encouraged this week when a donor offered to purchase 1,000 rapid COVID-19 test kits (see A2 for the story).
Gnagey reported to the Teton County Commissioners on Monday that having access to that kind of testing will allow medical providers to understand the scope of the virus in Teton County, Idaho.
Also on Monday, Teton Valley Health infectious disease nurse Nikki Ripplinger offered a window into how the state’s self-isolation order was working to flatten the curve in the valley. While she too could not comment on the amount of current COVID-19 testing being conducted at TVH, she said that, “I think as we look at those numbers over the last couple of weeks there is no doubt that (self-isolation) has worked to flatten the curve.”
“Flatten the curve,” a medical term that indicates when community members come into limited contact, exposure is limited and slowed, giving hospitals and other providers time to respond without their services being overwhelmed by patients.
As of Monday evening, the state of Idaho was reporting 1,453 total cases of COVID-19, and 33 deaths. Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting 33 cases in the eight county district which includes Teton. Teton County is sitting at 6 cases as of Monday with the first case announced March 14.
“I understand how people would get a false sense of security,” said Ripplinger of not seeing the cases of COVID-19 increasing in Teton County. “But that is directly related to what we have been doing the last couple of weeks. If we think about sending people back to school and back to the community, there will be an increase in cases.”
The State of Idaho has placed a self-isolation mandate that deadlines this Wednesday, April 15. Gov. Brad Little will address the state Wednesday morning. Teton School District will wait to make any extended school closures after the governor’s address this week.
“We would all like the crystal ball,” added Ripplinger. “There are so many unknown things, but when we start to do more testing, then I think we can we feel secure moving forward.”
Teton Valley Health updates
According to Ripplinger, Teton Valley Health was awarded a $10,000 grant to purchase a ISO-POV bag. It’s a special bag that allows for transportation of patients with respiratory issues who require negative air pressure. She said that the hospital has been training to use the bag which is big enough to hold a large man, but has not needed to use item. She said it would not fit on AirIdaho’s helicopter.
Teton Valley Health has purchased a new portable filtration machine. This will increase the hospital’s two vented rooms to three.
Rippingler also said that through Reyco Systems, a Caldwell based food company, the hospital was able to obtain a UV-C wand. Using this wand, the hospital staff are able to verify that hospital equipment, such as disinfected N-95 masks which are being reused after disinfection because of supply levels, is sterile.
