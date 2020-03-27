Beginning on Monday, March 30, 2020, START Bus will be reducing commuter service for Teton Valley, Idaho and Star Valley, Wyoming moving from 4 round-trips per day to 3 round-trips per day. This change will return START Bus commuter routes to the level of service offered in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
The following commuter trips will be suspended as of March 30, 2020:
Teton Valley 4
Departing at 7:40 am and returning at 7:30 pm
Star Valley 4
Departing at 7:40 am and returning at 7:45 pm
While currently operating on the reduced spring schedule, START Bus is continuing to make over 500 passenger trips daily with a decrease in ridership of approximately 50% in comparison to previous spring seasons as a results of precautions being taken by the local community to flatten the curve of COVID-19.
Public transportation, which includes bus drivers and mass transit workers, is considered essential infrastructure by the Department of Homeland Security, as well as state and local authorities. Until that guidance changes, START Bus will continue to offer service to the community as long possible while continuing to right-size the levels of service. START will continue to evaluate the level of service provided as further service adjustments may be necessary. These adjustments may include reducing the current level of service to the Town Shuttle and the Number 20 Green Line to Teton Village.
“START Bus looks forward to ramping service back to normal levels as the nation works to recover from these extraordinary circumstances,” said Darren Brugmann the Director of START Bus.
START Bus plays a vital role in the community as it creates a means of transportation for community members who do not have vehicles or are unable to drive for local trips to purchase groceries, obtain necessary healthcare, or commute to essential jobs.
Please do not take unnecessary trips and, as often as possible, keep 6 feet between yourself and others. START Bus also recommends washing your hands before boarding and as soon as possible after disembarking.
START Bus is taking proactive measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. START Bus is working closely with local health organizations and will continue to follow best practices as recommended by health officials.
START understands and apologies any inconveniences that this reduction in service may cause and appreciates the community’s understanding as we continue to monitor the best way to safely service the community.
Please check www.startbus.com for details on all routes, schedules and fees or contact START Bus directly at (307) 733-4521.
