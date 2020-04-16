After receiving some mixed signals from Teton County last week, the Spud Drive-In outdoor movie theater will move ahead this week, opening this Friday under a banner of conditions in an effort to keep the community safe in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, April 14, the commissioners met in a special meeting to reconsider the Business Operations Resolution that was passed under an emergency declaration by Commission Chair Cindy Riegel and the Driggs and Victor mayors on March 20. This resolution closed all theaters to the general public in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and did not have an end date attached to it.
With Governor Brad Little’s state mandate to self isolate, which was extended through April 30, he provided local jurisdictions the ability to create their own restrictions on top of the state’s. Commissioner Harley Wilcox has maintained that the county should to follow the governor’s orders, which are more relaxed where drive-in theaters are concerned.
According to the governor’s office, drive-ins are allowed to remain open, “as long as Social Distancing Requirements are followed at all times. Participants should avoid leaving the vehicle, vehicle occupants should be limited to household members, and common facilities such as, concessions and restrooms should be avoided. Transactions and reservations should be handled online or over the phone.”
The commissioners approved the Spud Drive-In request for a reconsideration of the local resolution and will show movies under strict guidelines outlined in a COVID-19 Operations Plan.
“We are excited to be opening for the season!,” read the Spud Drive-In web site. “In order to maintain social distancing, please order tickets and food online.”
The Spud offers a list of guidelines they intent to follow while they are open including parking cars six feet apart with a maximum of 110 cars. The Spud will not take cash or cards, all transactions for food much be made online with a limited menu.
The Spud is only showing one show for now, no double features. The first movie of the season is “Trolls World Tour.”
