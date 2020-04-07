On Monday, the Headwaters Calvary Church in Driggs sought the blessing of the Teton County Commissioners to host an Easter service this Sunday at the historic Spud Drive-In.
Pastor Roger Shea pitched the idea to the commissioners promising his flock would practice social distancing, the concessions would be closed as well as the restrooms.
On Monday the commissioners neither denied the church its service nor approved it, but simply asked that caution be paid to the state mandate in light of COVID-19.
That meeting produced some mixed signals said co-owner of the Spud Drive-In Katie Mumm on Tuesday. After the church’s pitch, and through research with the Governor's Office, the Spud announced via social media on Monday that it would re-open this Friday to movies.
However, Tuesday afternoon, Mumm posted that the Spud would be closed until further notice. While she was disappointed, she understood the precautions that the were in place at this time to keep the community safe, she told the Teton Valley News.
At the Tuesday morning county meeting, Commission Chair Cindy Riegel addressed the Spud Drive-In’s announcement on social media that was planning to re-open this Friday. While the Spud was not on the agenda, she wanted to clarify that the commission neither denied or approved the church service at the Spud, and did not discuss a general opening of the theater at the Monday meeting.
Commissioner Bob Heneage agreed that the discussion on Monday was regarding a church service and not movies. Commissioner Harley Wilcox supported social distancing, but asked if it would improve community morale to allow the Spud to open on Friday to movies.
“I think the public is looking for things to do while social distancing,” he said at the Tuesday morning meeting.”
Riegel reminded Wilcox that of the emergency resolution that was passed in late March that prohibited the opening of theaters among other non essential businesses in Teton County. That was signed by Riegel and Driggs and Victor Mayors. With Governor Brad Little’s state mandate to self isolate, he provided local jurisdictions the ability to create their own restrictions on top of the state’s. Wilcox encouraged commissioners on Tuesday to follow the Governor’s orders which are more relaxed where drive-in theaters are concerned.
According to the Governor’s Office, drive-ins are allowed to remain open, “as long as Social Distancing Requirements are followed at all times. Participants should avoid leaving the vehicle, vehicle occupants should be limited to household members, and common facilities such as, concessions and restrooms should be avoided. Transactions and reservations should be handled online or over the phone.”
For now, the Spud will remain closed until further notice said Mumm.
