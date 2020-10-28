No positives in first week of RUES pilot testing program
Last Thursday, 22 volunteers from the faculty and staff of Rendezvous Upper Elementary School participated in the first of a ten-week series of free COVID tests administered by Teton Valley Health. No one tested positive.
The pilot staff-testing program, in addition to identifying potential cases among the adults at RUES more quickly than other methods, will also help establish a testing protocol and give TVH more data to work with.
“We’ve talked about doing testing for a long time but never had enough tests to do this,” said TVH CEO Keith Gnagey. Now the hospital has procured thousands more tests through several avenues, including an agreement with Teton County. “It’s important to keep the schools open. It’s important for the economy, for the kids, for everyone.”
RUES was selected as the test subject because of the size of its staff and the school’s close proximity to the hospital. Gnagey said TVH will be discussing the expansion of the project with the superintendent and principals across the district, to determine the best way to roll out testing at other schools.
“I think everyone was excited to have the opportunity,” RUES principal Kristin Weston said about testing. “Hopefully this will help us catch people before they have symptoms and help us stay healthy and open.”
There have been three positive cases at RUES so far this school year out of 33 total in the district (as of Oct. 23). Weston said the first round of negative tests from the pilot project gave her some peace of mind.
“When everyone tests negative, I don’t think relief is the right word for it. It’s more like a confirmation that the practices we have in place are working, and that we should continue to be diligent,” she said.
TVH has been hosting weekly conference calls open to all school staff members to answer any COVID questions they may have.
“As the data keeps changing, the information-sharing is continuing to occur as it should,” Gnagey said. “The one question that unfortunately we can’t answer is, ‘How can I ensure I never get COVID?’ I’ve been asked that, and the answer is that we don’t have a method yet.”
To Weston and Gnagey’s knowledge, Teton School District 401 is the only public school district in the region to participate in such a testing program.
Gov. Brad Little announced on Oct. 26 that Idaho will move back to Stage 3 of its reopening due to COVID spread and “alarming” capacity questions at Idaho hospitals.
In light of that, Gnagey said he wanted to remind the community that testing is an added resource on top of mask-wearing, hand hygiene, social distancing, and staying home when sick.
“This is some good news for people,” Gnagey said about the testing program. “Hopefully what parents and teachers take away from this is that we are trying to be positive and proactive as opposed to just being reactive.”