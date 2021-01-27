Clad in a puffy coat, hat, and mask, Eva Marmsater ambled around the massive snow sculpture taking shape in downtown Driggs. Along with her husband, she marveled at the intricacy of the carving and the whimsy captured in the faces of the creatures rafting the snowy wave. Carefully pulling down masks only to nibble fresh-baked blondies and sip steaming cups of hot cocoa, the couple was happy to take the opportunity to join fellow seniors in learning more about how the snow sculpture was imagined, designed, and brought to life. The event, hosted by Seniors West of the Tetons and the Downtown Driggs Association, sought to give local seniors a safe chance to get out of the house, enjoy some fresh air, and socialize while appreciating the process through which the unique downtown SnowScapes wintertime art was created.
“I want to support the senior center as well as something that’s so beautiful for the whole city,” said Marmsater. The 75-year-old said that she deeply misses Tai Chi classes at the senior center, one of the many in-person casualties of the Coronavirus pandemic. “Doing it on the computer just isn’t the same,” she lamented. She and her husband welcomed the invitation to connect with some of their friends and the staff of Seniors West of the Tetons in a way that felt safe.
The group listened intently as local potter Doug Cassidy — the artistic leadership behind the snow and ice carving — explained how he imagined and designed the sculpture. Cassidy showed the group the clay model that he built: a precision small-scale version of the animal-filled raft surfing down a wave of the Snake River. “One inch on the model equals one foot of the sculpture,” he explained. “And it helps us see the positive and negative spaces. Visualize where will be snow, and where the empty space needs to be.” Cassidy said that the carving team was made almost entirely of local artists, with one visiting artist from Laramie, WY.
Cassidy showed the group an unexpected lineup of tools — from lengthy chainsaws to handmade snow-scrapers, from a hot iron to spray bottles and ice picks — and explained how the sculptors utilize the different blades and textures to create astonishingly detailed effects in the final work. He said that crews of five or six people had been working ten-hour days on the sculpture, pouring in hundreds of hours of careful scraping, carving, and fine-tuning. The process takes immense collaborative effort to create a work of art that is far more intricate and complex than most people assume when they first think of snow sculpting. “This ain’t four snowmen in a raft,” laughed Cassidy.
Connie Tyler listened closely to Cassidy’s explanation of the process, and chatted enthusiastically with friends who had also come out to enjoy the presentation. “I come for all the activities at the Senior Center,” Tyler said. “Bridge, lunch — I love bringing my grandkids with me to lunch. They love talking with all of the seniors. We really miss that this year. They’re very disappointed that we can’t have the Snow Ball.” Tyler was quick to pull up photos from a previous year’s Snow Ball on her phone and show off a photo of herself and two small kids, all grinning and dressed to the nines.
Though the Senior Center’s usual programming has been upended by the pandemic, executive director of Seniors West of the Tetons River Osborn said that creating opportunities to stay in touch with the community’s older folks has been critical. “Loneliness is a huge problem for many seniors already,” Osborn observed. “The pandemic has really added to many people’s sense of isolation. It’s really tough.”
SWOT has innovated and found inspired ways to keep connections among seniors thriving, from a Christmas cookie drive-through, to online bingo, to Zoom-based social hours and fitness classes, and monthly outdoor activities. Osborn said that while it’s been difficult, there have been some silver linings. Many individuals who were previously not taking advantage of SWOT resources felt that the pandemic was a welcome opportunity to reach out; folks were perhaps a bit more willing to ask for and accept help in the face of Covid’s challenges. Also impressive, Osborn said, is how the community has risen to the challenge of keeping these programs funded and staffed with volunteers. “The amount of help has been amazing,” Osborn said. With a chuckle she added: “Hopefully they won’t forget us when all this is over!”
Alison Brush, executive director of the Downtown Driggs Association, loves seeing the SWOT group spend time enjoying the space and the artwork under construction. It’s just one of the myriad ways that events like this bring positive energy to the community, she says. “We’re all about creating public spaces that create community and connection,” Brush said. Typically, the snow-sculpting event is a competition among teams, each angling to carve the best piece of icy art. Brush hopes that next year, with Covid in the rearview mirror, the event will again be bigger and have more artists. “Even though it’s not the same this year, it’s priceless to be here, to be outside, to be safe,” she said, gesturing to the folks milling around sipping cocoa and marveling at the ongoing work.
After admiring the progress on the mountainous sculpture, the group started to say their goodbyes. Waves from a distance, air hugs, and smiles hidden behind masks — while certainly not the warmth and community that SWOT is usually able to provide, attendees like Tyler and Marmsater are grateful for it. The chance to laugh together, to breathe the fresh winter air, and appreciate something truly uplifting and beautiful: small things that keep hearts warm in icy times.