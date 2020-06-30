Update -- 7:30 p.m. Teton Valley Health is reporting a seventh case of COVID-19 in Teton County in a female, age currently unknown.
Today, Tuesday, June 30, Teton Valley Health CEO Keith Gnagey reported a sixth COVID-19 case in a local woman in her 70s. This is on the heels of a fifth positive COVID-19 case Gnagey reported Monday evening. The person is a local male in their 20s. Both cases is currently under investigation.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported a fourth case of COVID-19 in Teton County last Wednesday and posted a probable case stemming from an existing case.
The fourth case is a local female in her 60s who has had connect with one of three other cases stemming from a bar and restaurant in Victor said Gnagey. This person has not been hospitalized. The probable case is a man in his 40s.
This makes 11 new case in the Eastern Idaho Public Health district for Thursday, June 25. Other cases in the area are in Madison, Bonneville, Jefferson, Custer and Jefferson Counties.
The three other Teton County cases are men in their 20s and 30s and are local people. Gnagey confirmed that each of them had been to the West Side Yard in Victor. Two of the cases were independent of each other with the third case connected to one of these two positive cases. Gnagey encouraged people with symptoms of COVID to call the TVH nurse line which is manned seven days a week, 24 hours a day at (208-354-2383).
Gov. Brad Little announced the state will remain in Stage 4 of reopening for at least the next two weeks.
Eastern Idaho Public Health issued a public announcement last week altering the community to the connections to the West Side Yard. The public announcement was issued on Tuesday announcing that one of the persons who tested positive for COVID-19 had patronized West Side Yard in Victor on Saturday, June 13 from 4 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The restaurant has been closed for cleaning and seven staff members were in quarantined. On the bar’s social media age, the establishment will re-open this Saturday.
On Monday, June 22, Ada County was moved back to a Stage 3 opening.
“Due to significant increases in COVID-19 cases, Ada County is being rolled back to Stage 3,” reported Eastern Idaho Public Health on its social media media page. “This is not applicable to the counties we serve (Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, and Teton). To avoid this happening in our region in the future, please take the necessary precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 including, staying home when sick (even with mild symptoms), covering your coughs and sneezes, frequently washing your hands, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, avoiding touching your face, wearing cloth face coverings, and maintaining 6’ of space between people.”
On Wednesday, the Idaho Press reported, “Idaho set a new record for coronavirus infections on Wednesday, with 243 new cases statewide — eclipsing the previous high of 222 on April 2.
Symptoms of COVID-19: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle or body aches, sore throat, headache, fatigue, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, congestion or runny nose, or a new loss of taste or smell. Research shows that symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. If symptoms develop, please contact a healthcare provider for evaluation and potential testing.
Staying home when you are sick is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Practicing other risk reduction strategies are also vital and include:
• Practicing physical distancing (maintaining at least 6 feet between individuals).
• Wearing a fabric face covering or mask when in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
• Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer.
• Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve.
• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Stay Informed
Details on all cases can be found on the data dashboard located on at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov. EIPH has a call center to answer questions regarding COVID-19. Call 208-522-0310 or toll free at 855-533-3160 to speak with someone. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, questions can be submitted via email to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov or asked through the EIPH Facebook page at @EIPH.Idaho.
