In following Silver Star’s commitment to the FCC’s Keep America Connected Pledge of, “Open Wi-Fi hotspots to any American who needs them”, we are pleased to let you know that we have added additional public Wi-Fi hotspots in the following locations. Please note that these are outdoor locations to support physical distancing. Be prepared to work in your car or to be dressed appropriately for the weather.
Victor, ID at Sherman Park
Tetonia, ID located 6309 North Main Street
Soda Springs, ID located at 550 E 2nd South
Irwin, ID located near the Post Office and elementary school at 3911 Old Irwin Rd.
Thayne, WY located at 168 Moser Ave.
These locations are in addition to Silver Star existing location at the fairgrounds in Afton, WY
Stay tuned for further information about two additional potential hotspot locations being explored for Alta and Driggs, ID later this week.
Maps for these locations can be found at SilverStar.com/covid-19
We have placed Wi-Fi access points on towers at these locations to work for short term internet access needs. Here are a few things to be aware of while accessing these hotspots:
These are not permanent locations and are only being turned up during this time of need.
These are controlled sessions; each connection is speed limited to allow for multiple concurrent users.
The signal may be lessened if your line of sight to the access point is blocked by things such as trees or buildings.
Your ability to access the signal is only as good as your device’s antenna will allow.
Please practice physical/social distancing while at these locations.
Thanks to the team here at Silver Star for getting these hotspots up as quickly as we could arrange the locations.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.