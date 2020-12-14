The State of Idaho could activate Crisis Standards of Care if the healthcare system becomes overwhelmed over a broad geographic region and if resources cannot be obtained quickly enough to address the shortage.
Last week Gov. Brad Little provided specific examples of what Idahoans could expect under the activation of Crisis Standards of Care:
n If your son or daughter gets in a car crash, a hospital bed may not be available, or your child will receive care in a repurposed conference room.
n If your wife is diabetic and gets an infection, she may not get a hospital bed.
n If your husband has a stroke or heart attack, it may take longer for paramedics to arrive.
n Breathing machines and ICU beds may need to be directed to patients who are most likely to survive.
As entering Crisis Standards of Care becomes a possibility, it is more important than ever for our community to be informed in a timely manner. Teton County’s Code Red Emergency Notification System can alert you to critical health care situations related to COVID as well as other emergency information. This system is used for imminent threats to community health and safety. You may sign up for the Code Red Emergency Notification system by simply visiting the Teton County Sheriff’s homepage at www.tetoncountysheriff.com and clicking on the CODE RED icon at the bottom of the page.
Please note this system is used for imminent emergencies ONLY (not regular informational updates.) Residents are encouraged to sign up today.