As of April 5, all Idaho adults and teens aged 16 and up are eligible to receive the Covid vaccine, and in Teton County health care providers are working to put as many shots in arms as possible.
In the last full week of March, over 500 doses were administered during the Teton Valley Health community clinic with help from local pharmacies. On April 1, another 420 or so were given out. According to the state vaccine dashboard, by this Monday 3,396 residents, almost a third of the county’s population, had received at least one dose of vaccine.
“It seems now like we’re getting through those who really want it and now we’re getting to the ones who might be a little more uncertain, or only want the vaccine if it’s easy,” said Teton Valley Health CEO Keith Gnagey. He explained that last week the available appointments never filled up (make an appointment by calling (208) 716-0063 or sign up online at idahoprepmod.com).
“No doses have gone to waste yet,” Gnagey said. “We still have enough arms—we’ve been pulling people from the Idaho wait list.”
The Post Register reported last week that providers and local public health districts are getting creative to bring vaccines to hard-to-reach populations, such as people hesitant toward the shots, rural communities and Latino residents. Some providers have turned to clinics that are mobile, have drive-throughs, or are at workplaces.
Since February, the Teton County vaccination clinics have been happening on Thursdays during the day at the Driggs LDS church, but now TVH is exploring the possibility of offering an evening clinic in addition to the daytime clinic to accommodate people who commute or can’t rearrange their work schedules to get vaccinated. TVH will also schedule a public Q&A session sometime later in April.
“We’re doing public education, to let people know: it’s safe, it’ll be easy, it’s time to get vaccinated,” Gnagey said. “We’re reaching out to larger businesses and ag groups—we’ll go to them to get their workers vaccinated. We’ve asked the mayors to help assemble people. I just need enough people present to make it worthwhile.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 100 million people in the U.S., about 30 percent of the population, have received at least one dose. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose. Common side effects from the vaccine include soreness, fatigue, fever chills, and nausea, and the CDC says that side effects after the second shot may be more intense than the ones experienced after the first shot. These side effects are normal signs that the body is building protection and should go away within a few days. For more information visit cdc.gov/coronavirus.