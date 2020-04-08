To our seniors, the community is here for you. These last few weeks, I have fielded dozens of emails and calls from people wanting to help YOU. You are not alone in this. You have paid your dues, and now is the time for the younger generations to rise to the occasion for you. We will do our part by picking up groceries for you. We will do our part by staying home. Our hands will be cleaner than they have ever been. We will do our best to collectively shield you from this virus. This is our promise to you.
Even before closing our doors to the public on March 13, Seniors West of the Tetons had been closely tracking the spread of the coronavirus and making plans for an imminent outbreak. Because seniors, our constituents, are most at risk of complications from the virus we knew that we must act early and prudently. And now in the wake of what has unfolded, we are glad we did. These last three weeks, Seniors West of the Tetons has been in full triage mode. Though our doors are closed for our regular programming and public lunches, we are still there cooking for home-bound seniors, and for a few folks who stop by for a meal to go. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, our home-delivered meal numbers have really grown. We have had to add several new routes to accommodate delivery to Tetonia, Alta, Driggs, Victor and unincorporated county areas. Though we always maintain strict guidelines with food safety, we have added extra protective measures to mitigate senior exposure to COVID-19. We still have medical equipment available for check-out, but by appointment only. We have crutches, wheelchairs, commodes, shower benches, and more. As always our equipment is available to borrow free of charge. Our office is still staffed remotely so don’t hesitate to call. To stay up to date with Senior Center happenings sign-up for emails through our website.
We have had many people call to ask how they can help us and the seniors of our community. To this I always suggest, start at home. Contact the seniors in your neighborhood. Either knock on their doors or leave a little note in their mailboxes. Make sure they have your phone number, and you have theirs. Call them. Often. Let them know you are headed to the grocery store and are happy to pick them up some groceries to leave at their door. Let them pay you for it. Nobody wants to feel like a burden or charity case. Call them again. And again. Call all the seniors in your life. Check in on all of them. Isolation and loneliness are already struggles for many seniors. Let’s not let it become any more of a problem than it already is. So do your part, and stay in touch. Share a funny story you heard, or a wacky tale of what your kids are up to. Make sure they know about the new documentary Tiger King. Try and leave the calls on a happy note. Though we are physically distancing, we must socially pull together more than ever.
I also would like to say THANK YOU. Thank you to our amazing volunteers who keep showing up for us and the seniors of our community. Thank you to all who have reached out to us to offer help delivering meals. We greatly appreciate the support. Thank you to our friends who have donated hand-sewn masks. Thank you to Teton Valley Food Pantry for sending bags of food along to our home-bound seniors. Thank you to New West Knifeworks for a generous donation of hand sanitizers. Thank you to the wonderful owners of Butter who ordered food for us when we couldn’t meet our minimum-dollar order through our food service provider, and for finding angel sponsors to cover some of the costs. Thank you to Ace Hardware for donating masks and sanitizer to us. Thank you to Kendall Bowser and local law enforcement for letting us talk you into delivering prescriptions for seniors in need. Lifting that burden off us is most appreciated. Thank you Kate’s Real Food for donating bars to distribute in our home-delivered meals. The outpouring of support and generosity has been overwhelming. Thank you all.
Please know that until this all passes, we are still here for you. Please call on us for any support you may need, or questions you may have. We miss you. We love you. We can’t wait to see your beautiful faces soon enough. Stay well.
SWOT office hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 208-354-6973, email: swot@tetonseniors.com, web site: www.tetonseniors.com.
