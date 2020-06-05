With heavy hearts, Seniors West of the Tetons Board and staff has made the decision to suspend in-door programing at the Senior Community Center at least until after Labor Day.
The board is following the coronavirus pandemic news closely and looking at the possibility of reopening or what activities could be resumed on a month-to-month basis and having discussions weekly.
In the meantime, the board and staff are planning events and activities that can be done virtually, while social distancing or with special precautions. A monthly foot-care clinic will resume but by appointment only. Seniors will be surveyed and given assistance if they want to participate in activities virtually through smart devices or computers. Transportation services also are being considered. Fun social activities that can be held at a safe distance are being planned, so stay tuned!
As before, Seniors West of the Tetons continues delivering meals to seniors who can’t leave their homes, a need that has tripled during the pandemic, and checks in with seniors to see to other needs. Take-out meals for seniors also are available by reservation. If you know a senior who needs meals or other services, call (208) 354-6973.
