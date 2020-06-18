New case unrelated to West Side Yard case, 16 are being monitored
Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting a new COVID-19 case Thursday evening in Teton County. The new case is unrelated to the reported case on Tuesday. The new positive case is a male in his 20s who was not hospitalized. EIPH is monitoring 16 people associated with this new case.
This was the second of two new cases on June 18. The other included a Bonneville County woman in her 60s who also was not hospitalized.
According to the Idaho Press, Idaho reported 92 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest figure since April 9, after tallying 78 new cases on Tuesday. All told, Idaho’s now seen 3,632 coronavirus infections since the outbreak began, and 88 deaths, including one in the EIPH district. In the only bright spot in the new figures Tuesday and Wednesday, there were no new deaths.
The sharp rise in cases comes after Idaho moved into Stage 4 of its economic reopening on Saturday, allowing all Idaho businesses to reopen if they can meet social-distancing and hygiene standards. However, some have gone back to business as usual, allowing crowds to mix and shunning face masks or other preventive measures.
The second-highest tally of new cases among Idaho counties on Wednesday came in Twin Falls, with 11 new infections; Owyhee and Washington counties each had eight, and Minidoka had six. Canyon County had two new cases Wednesday and seven on Tuesday.
This week, Teton County found its first new positive case in over six weeks. That case lead to EIPH issuing a public announcement that the person had patroned West Side Yard in Victor on Saturday, June 13 from 4 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The restaurant closed for cleaning and seven staff members are now in quarantined.
The district has seen 149 total cases and is reporting that 119 have been released since testing positive for COVID-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle or body aches, sore throat, headache, fatigue, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, congestion or runny nose, or a new loss of taste or smell. Research shows that symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. If symptoms develop, please contact a healthcare provider for evaluation and potential testing.
“COVID-19 is present in our communities. In fact, all of the counties within EIPH’s region with active cases include documented community transmission. That means when someone tests positive for COVID-19, we have not been able to determine the source of their exposure to the virus, which is true for this most recent case in Teton County. Interactions with others, especially those that occur in close contact without wearing cloth face coverings, puts individuals at greater risk for being exposed and potentially becoming infected with COVID-19. This is why we cannot let our guard down, but must continue to practice preventive measures to protect ourselves and others until this pandemic is over,” said Geri Rackow, District Director for EIPH in the press release.
Staying home when you are sick is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Practicing other risk reduction strategies are also vital and include:
• Practicing physical distancing (maintaining at least 6 feet between individuals).
• Wearing a fabric face covering or mask when in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
• Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using hand
sanitizer.
• Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or our sleeve.
• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Stay Informed
Details on all our cases can be found on our data dashboard located on our website (www.EIPH.Idaho.gov). EIPH has a call center to answer questions regarding COVID-19. Call 208-522-0310 or toll free at 855-533-3160 to speak with someone. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, questions can be submitted via email to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov or asked through our Facebook page at @EIPH.Idaho.
