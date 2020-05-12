THS graduation set for June 4 at the Spud Drive-In
The Teton School Board voted unanimously on Monday to end the 2019/2020 school year on May 22, two weeks before the formal ending of June 4 due to ongoing challenges and stresses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Citing a survey that found 90 percent of student, staff and parents agreeing to the early release, Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme recommended that the board vote in favor of the option. He said that the school administration also recommended the early end of the school year adding that during those last two weeks, teaching staff would be able to focus on students struggling academically while the district was operating on distance learning.
Woolstenhulme acknowledged that there was 5 percent of the student body that school staff has lost touch with after the schools closed in March due to the pandemic. He said he hoped to reconnect with those students at the start of the 2020/2021 school year.
Teton High School principal Sam Zogg reported on Monday that graduation will remain on June 4 and will be hosted at the Spud Drive-In starting at 7 p.m. Zogg said the graduation ceremony would be limited to immediate family and friends per graduate and that tickets would need to be obtained prior to the event.
Zogg said that it was the closest the graduation committee could come to hosting a “normal” graduation in light of the pandemic.
The graduation will be live-streamed on Facebook for others to watch who cannot attend and will be available for viewing on the Teton Valley News web site. Details forthcoming.
