Classes to start Aug. 31
As long as the COVID-19 risk in Teton County stays at the “minimal” or “moderate” level according to Eastern Idaho Public Health criteria, public school students will return to in-person learning on Aug. 31.
After delaying the decision a week and asking for a more detailed reopening plan, the school board voted unanimously on Aug. 17 to push the first day of school back from Aug. 26 to Aug. 31, and to approve the administrative team’s new plan.
The administrative team met every day for multiple hours ironing out a thorough plan that addressed transportation, custodial services, nutrition, and safety precautions in the classroom, hallways, and times of transition. With the extra work days afforded by the delayed school start, teachers and staff will have more time to plan for all the changes. (For students K-5, Aug. 31 will be an open house and the first day of school is Sept. 1.)
On top of the four directives coming from the Centers for Disease Control and Eastern Idaho Public Health (maintain social distancing, wash hands frequently, wear face coverings, and stay home when sick), the school district will implement additional sick day allowances for staff and student, check temperatures at the beginning of each day, minimize student interactions, frequently disinfect high-use surfaces, stagger lunch and recess, provide hand sanitizer, require masks, offer outdoor learning and break opportunities, and allocate isolation spaces in school buildings, among many other precautions. Teachers and students who test positive will be required to self-isolate for two weeks and the district will work with EIPH to contact trace while respecting patient and student confidentiality.
To read the full plan visit tsd401.org and go to “Meeting Documents.”
District transportation director Kendall Jolley summed it up when he said, “It’s a challenge, it really is. I hope we all can come up with a way that everyone is confident coming back to school.”
As of Monday evening, Teton County had 14 active COVID cases for a rate of 11.5 per 10,000 people, putting the county in the “moderate” risk category. If the number of active cases in Teton County rises to 24 and stays there for three days, the district will shift to an alternate-day schedule, in which students attend school two days in person and two online, with one work day per week. At the “critical” risk level, if the hospital reaches maximum capacity or the state issues a stay at home order, learning will go entirely online.
“We recognize this is a burden and a challenge and not easy to manage for parents and families,” Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme said about at-home learning, pointing out that many teachers, administrators, and board members are also parents.
Three options are available to all families, Woolstenhulme continued. Students can attend traditional school; attend Teton Online School, which has been expanded to K-12 this year (the registration deadline is Aug. 24); or attend virtual flex classes, which are available as a short-term option for 6-12th grade students that are sick or have health concerns. K-5th grade students that need to do temporary virtual flex classes will have to make individual arrangements with their teachers.
After an hour of questioning about topics including special education, school lunches, and communication, as well as objections from board member Alexie Hulme about requiring masks, the school board unanimously approved the reopening plan.
“We are not forcing any individuals to go to school,” board chair Ben Kearsley said. “We need to recognize that the admin team has made a plan that provides choice for students and families because every situation is different.”
Teton Education Association president Angela Hoopes thanked the administrative team and school board for their work and decision, but reminded them that she will continue to advocate for teacher health and safety.
“It’s going to take a village to quell the part that makes people afraid,” Hoopes said. “We need to do a good job of taking care of our students, which we do every day, but we need our community to support us in our endeavors. We want to be here and we want to teach but we don’t want our lives and those of our loved ones to be compromised.”