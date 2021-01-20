On Monday, Jan. 11, the Teton School District 401 Board of Trustees held its first meeting of the new year.
As required by Idaho statutes, the trustees renewed their oath of office. Ben Kearsley remains chair, and Shannon Brooks Hamby remains vice-chair of the board. CFO Blake Snedaker was appointed Board Treasurer, Diane Temple was appointed Board Clerk, Brittany Johnson was appointed Federal Programs Director, and Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme is the designee for public records.
The board read and renewed signatures on the Board Code of Ethics, as well as accepted the list of 2021 meeting dates — regular meetings will continue to be held on the second Monday of each month.
The board also revisited their discussion around the sale of two pieces of district real estate — one in Victor and another in Driggs. The sale of the Victor location to Broulim’s is moving forward, with next steps being approval for rezoning from the Victor City Council. The buyers’ representatives will likely be making their case to the council in February, and if no challenges arise, both parties anticipate a closing date in early June.
On the property for sale in Driggs, the board heard a counteroffer from a potential buyer with whom they had previously begun negotiations. However, late in the afternoon of the 11th, the board received another offer on the property to consider. This offer was not only higher than the counteroffer from the original party, but it was a cash offer and included no extraordinary contingencies. After thorough deliberation, the board decided to counter back with an offer precisely between the original asking price and the buyer’s offer: $467,500.
The board also reviewed the current Covid situation and protocols. Observing that there has been a spike in numbers community-wide, they reiterated the plan that allows for Superintendent Woolstenhulme to make closure decisions on an individual classroom, school, or district-wide level as the situation requires. Unless he makes such a decision, the district will remain in in-person learning mode. Additionally, Governor Brad Little has expanded the number of attendees at sporting events to include two spectators per participant as well as cheerleaders and other supporting individuals. Of course, anyone who is not engaged in the actual play of sports must wear a mask.