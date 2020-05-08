Ballot request forms for the May Primary Election will begin landing in registered voters mailboxes this week. According to a press release from the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office, more than 550,00 forms were sent statewide.
All Idahoans will vote in the May Primary Election from home to protect voters, election workers and community members from the coronavirus. Voters who want to participate in the upcoming election must request their ballot.
“When it became clear we would need to conduct the upcoming election differently to protect Idahoans, we were not sure how voters would react,” said Kim Keeley, Teton County Clerk. “So, it has been amazing to see voters’ response. Each day, our office is flooded with ballot requests. We are honored to do our part and make sure everyone can continue to exercise their right to vote despite this pandemic.”
According to the clerk’s office, as of May 4, 1,850 ballots have been requested in Teton County, Idaho or 28% of registered voters. In the 2016 Primary Election total ballots cast, in-person and absentee for the entire election was 1,032. That was a 30.94% total voter turnout with absentee voting alone sitting at 5.31% in 2016.
Many county election offices from across the state have also sent out ballot request forms to registered voters in their counties over the last few weeks and implemented other voter outreach efforts.
As of May 1, more than 185,000 Idahoans had requested their ballots, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
Idahoans have until May 19 at 8 p.m. to request their ballot. Voters can either return the ballot request form that was mailed to them or go online to request their ballot at www.IdahoVotes.gov.
Voters must indicate if they want a Republican, Democratic or Nonpartisan ballot. If voters have questions about the ballot type or the election, they should contact their local elections office.
Voters should be patient once they request their ballot. Requests are being processed as quickly as possible to give voters plenty of time to return their ballot by the 8 p.m. June 2 deadline.
Election offices across the state have processed thousands of ballot requests. Early numbers from the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office show the May Primary Election is on track to meet typical voter turnout numbers.
For more information on the local election, please click here.
